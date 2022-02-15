Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

