Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

DYNT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

