Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
