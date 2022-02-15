Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 52.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of ECC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,676. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,718. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

