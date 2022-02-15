Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.