Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
