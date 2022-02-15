Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $29,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

