Eaton Vance Management Purchases 653 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.45% of Blueprint Medicines worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 849,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $292,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 44.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

