Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:ETX opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

