Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ETW opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

