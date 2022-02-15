Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE ETW opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
