Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $225.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.34. 78,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.90. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

