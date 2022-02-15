Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. 32,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,987. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

