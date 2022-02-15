Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.