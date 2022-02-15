Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

EA stock opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,545. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.