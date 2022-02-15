Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 3,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,813,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

