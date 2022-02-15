EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

