EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

EMKR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 291,523 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 318,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

