Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.82.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.79 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.60. The stock has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last three months.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.