Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$904.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,646. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.61.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.