Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.95. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 57,383 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 340.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

