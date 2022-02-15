Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo Sells 31,609 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

