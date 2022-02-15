Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NFYS remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,873. Enphys Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 1.62% of Enphys Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.