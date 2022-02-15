Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 133,820 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

