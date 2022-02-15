Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,758 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

