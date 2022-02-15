Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 273 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

