Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,115. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 1,561,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

