EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

