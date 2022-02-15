Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $29.57. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 76,693 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $11,367,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
