Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.39. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.28 million.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

