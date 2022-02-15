Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 35,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

