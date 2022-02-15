Ergo Achieves Market Cap of $112.56 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $112.56 million and $2.26 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,025.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.30 or 0.07069242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00294588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.93 or 0.00767563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00074633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00407892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00217088 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

