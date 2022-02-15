Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -455.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

