Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)
