Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

