Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
