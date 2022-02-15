Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

