Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

