Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

DIOD opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,504 shares of company stock worth $4,535,723. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

