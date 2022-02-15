Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

