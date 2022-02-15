EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,022. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

