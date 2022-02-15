Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXEL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

