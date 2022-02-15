Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.