Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.