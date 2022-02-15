Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

