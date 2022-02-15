Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $198.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $211.21 and last traded at $210.36, with a volume of 118049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.11.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

