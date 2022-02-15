Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 156,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 97,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

