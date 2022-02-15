Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDVRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Get Facedrive alerts:

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.