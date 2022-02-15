Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly Sells 13,515 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.93. 143,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,907. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

