Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report sales of $678.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.54 million to $686.96 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Farfetch by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,548. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

