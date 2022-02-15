Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

FTCH traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 4,689,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

