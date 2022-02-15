Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Down 1.7%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 251.09 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 251.09 ($3.40). Approximately 3,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.46).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.13.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)
