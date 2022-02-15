FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.95. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

